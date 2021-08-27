ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — In an effort to keep students and staff safe, Atlanta Public Schools will make COVID-19 testing mandatory for all employees next month.
Laura LaHiff is in favor of the mandate. She has three children in the school system and believes it will help slow the spread.
“We have a tool that we are able to use to identify people that have become COVID positive. We have the opportunity to take them out of the environment and protect the other people in the school environment who are able to keep working,” LaHiff said.
In the past 18-months, APS has committed to implementing comprehensive mitigation strategies including robust cleaning measures, mask wearing and now testing.
“We do have a responsibility, not just around our scholars that are in front of us, but the employees that we ask to be on the front lines, and that’s not just our teachers, but our bus drivers and staff at large,” said APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.
Since July, 189 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. 50 percent were vaccinated, 49 percent were not.
“At the end of the day, we want our scholars to be in front of us, but we want them to be safe when they are,” Dr. Herring said.
It will no doubt be a challenge considering there are more than 20,000 students in the school system under age 12 and unvaccinated.
Laura LaHiff believes the community must also do its part.
“We’re asking them to do all these things, but it’s also incumbent upon the community to step up and do those things also,” LaHiff said.
The mandatory COVID testing for staff will start on Monday, Sept. 6 and be administered twice a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.