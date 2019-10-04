FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta hit its goal of raising $50 million dollars to get homeless people off the streets for good.
It's a serious issue in Atlanta, the number of homeless people citywide is going up after dropping for several years. It’s part of the HomeFirst program which aims to curb a problem with homelessness that has plagued the city for years.
Marshall Rancifer used to be homeless, now he advocates for the homeless. He says some won’t accept housing from the city because of distrust.
“A lot of the homeless people aren’t willing to accept housing from the city because of the bad treatment. The quality of life arrest, the arrest for the super bowl, most of the folks don’t want to have anything to do with the city because of the treatment,” says Rancifer.
Right now there are more than 3,000 people living on the streets of Atlanta.
Rancifer says that number does not include children and the people living in treatment centers,
“The fact the homeless population is a lot larger than the city is admitting, $50 million is a drop in the bucket.”
HomeFirst is a partnership between the City of Atlanta, acting through Invest Atlanta, and the United Way Regional Commission on Homelessness (RCOH). This $50 million initiative is committed to achieving its goals by investing in proven housing strategies and supportive services. Partners For HOME is the primary project staff, while RCOH provides secondary support.
HomeFirst will create 550 units of permanent supportive housing that will be part of larger developments that will contribute, and aggregate more than 2,500 units of affordable housing.
HomeFirst already has begun investing funds in critical areas, such as low barrier shelters for men, women and families, enhanced street outreach, an eviction-prevention/diversion project that keeps children housed and in their school of origin, rapid rehousing for homeless families, and innovative housing programs for homeless youth.
Rancifer says the City will have to bridge the gap with the homeless community and rebuild the trust.
“If the city wants to end homelessness, its time to show some unconditional love and build relationships.”
