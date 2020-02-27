ATLANTA (CBS46)-Pet owners who are looking to rent in metro Atlanta received good news from Homes.com.
According to a study from Homes.com, Atlanta rank in the Top 3 for best cities for renters with pets.
The study compiled data from across the U.S.
According to the data, Atlanta came in as the third best city with 59.85% of rental listings in the city are pet-friendly.
In addition, according to Homes.com, Atlanta is also know for its wide variety of pet-friendly hotels.
To see the complete report, please click:https://bit.ly/2w63evM .
