FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman claims she was strangled, bitten, and had clothes torn off her body by an Atlanta rapper. As a result, Osiris "YK Osiris" Williams is now facing a felony charge in Atlanta.
The alleged incident occurred September 7 at a location in the 3900 block of Aviation Circle to celebrate the rapper's birthday.
The victim noticed a photo of another female wrapped in a towel on the rapper's phone and confronted him about it. A verbal altercation ensued, in which the rapper told her, "I am going to slap the **** out of you." He then chased her up the stairs into the women's restroom and allegedly assaulted the victim.
The victim told police she was bitten on her face and sustained bruises and scars on her neck, as well as a black eye. To insure her safety, the victim took out a warrant against the rapper, whom she was dating at the time.
Williams was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on aggravated assault.
At a November 4 court hearing Williams was denied bond.
