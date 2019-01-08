Cobb County, GA (CBS46) A 12 year-old Cobb County child is getting some celebrity support in his fight against injustice and excessive force.
Back in October, 'Lil' C Note' went viral after a video of him being restrained by a police officer was posted to social media.
Lil C Note was inside the food court at the Cumberland Mall when he was grabbed by an officer and threatened with arrest. He'd been in trouble twice for selling CDs in the mall.
The rapper's attorney says he was treated harshly because he's an African-American boy.
Monday, during a news conference, Atlanta's own T.I. and other area rappers joined Lil C Note, condemning the way the officer handled the situation.
"Me, I tell it like it is," said T.I., also known by his given name, Clifford Harris. "Basically, it's our black kids getting picked on. You know if that was a white kid, nothing would've ever happened."
The attorney representing Lil C Note is calling the situation an attack on African-American culture.
