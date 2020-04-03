ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta rapper is now behind bars and faces gun and drug charges, Clayton County police say.
On Thursday, officers spotted a Lamborghini that had an expired tag. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jordan Carter also known as rapper “PlayBoi Carti."
During the traffic stop, police discovered 12 bags of marijuana, 3 guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone. Officers then arrested Carter and his passenger Jaylon Tucker.
"Both suspects are now facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail known as the Hill-ton," said authorities.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
