SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A chase involving Atlanta rapper, Paper Lovee, ended in a crash with multiple patrol cars Friday morning.
Sandy Springs Police said the incident happened while officers were assisting the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit with tracking a suspect connected to a shooting.
As officers attempted to stop the man, police said he hit two patrol units on GA-400 South at Interstate 285, injuring at least one officer in the collision.
Atlanta police later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ibnisa Durr, also known as Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee.
Durr was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police.
"SSPD Officers were able to take this dangerous individual off our streets as he had already shot a person multiple times in Atlanta," the Sandy Springs Police Department said.
The investigation and crash caused multiple lanes to be closed on Ga. 400. One officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Authorities released dash cam footage of the incident:
