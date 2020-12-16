Next to COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd has been one of the biggest stories of 2020. The protests and cries for justice garnered tons of headlines.
But in Atlanta, a local chart-topping rapper and a former NBA star is making new memories, tied to a birthday bash for Floyd's seven-year-old daughter Gianna.
Rapper Lil Baby is known for his pile of top 10 hits, streamed more than 11 billion times, but Wednesday night he won street cred for throwing an all expense paid PINK LOL surprise birthday bash for the daughter of George Floyd.
Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson was her father's best friend.
“We wanted to make sure her birthday was special we want to make sure she continue to feel special the same way her father want her to feel special on this day,” said Jackson, who is also Gianna's godfather.
Gianna, known as "GiGi", suffered trauma after losing her father to police brutality. It’s hard for her to forget it.
The world witnessed Floyd die from a knee held to his neck for 8eightminutes and 45 seconds. Jackson, who promised to be a father figure to GiGi, works hard to shield her of the terrible memories.
“We didn't want that to be a mood for her birthday,” he said.
The small socially distanced get together held at Atlanta’s Pink Hotel included a nail and hair salon, catwalk down the pink carpet, a baby DJ, music, lots of food and photos with Lil Baby!
Party co-host, Ericka Platt called it a success! “We did it because after the cameras stop rolling and after the attention is off the incident that occurred with the loss, the horrific death of George Floyd, we want to provide long term support for Gianna and other kids that have lost their parents to violence.”
Incidentally, Ericka is very familiar with children losing their parents through violence as she herself suffered the loss of her daughter’s father 17 years ago. This experience and trauma inspired Ericka to become a light and supporter of kids who have lost their parents. It planted the seed of her philanthropic efforts.
“With the help of The Glitz of Atlanta, The Pink Hotel, Chef Lori of Restaurant Ten and Signature One Transportation, I think we will do exactly that," she said.
"Through the Love to All Who Have Love for All organization, created by Stephen Jackson, we want to continue supporting children who have experienced the loss of a parent."
To support, donate or find out more information please visit:
