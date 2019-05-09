ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police responded to a shooting outside of a recording studio located in West Midtown late Wednesday night.
According to APD, shots rang out around 9:05 p.m. at Crossover Entertainment Group located on
1300 block of Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy.
Rapper Offset was allegedly at the studio at the time of the shooting according to TMZ. However, the rapper was not on scene when officers arrived. A witness alleges the rapper, who is one-third of the popular rapper Migos, may have been the target of the shooting.
A police report stated that the shooting damaged multiple vehicles, the recording studio and a window of a nearby apartment. There was also a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, but police were unable to locate the victim.
Police are still investigating the incident.
