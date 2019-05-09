ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police responded to a shooting outside of a recording studio located in West Midtown late Wednesday night.
According to APD, shots rang out around 9:05 p.m. at Crossover Entertainment Group located in the 1300 block of Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy.
Rapper Offset was allegedly at the studio at the time of the shooting according to TMZ. However, the rapper was not on scene when officers arrived. A witness alleges the rapper, who is one-third of the popular rapper Migos, may have been the target of the shooting.
A police report stated that the shooting damaged multiple vehicles, the recording studio and a window of a nearby apartment. There was also a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, but police were unable to locate the victim.
Gospel singer Donald Lawrence posted to Instagram that he was at the studio along with LeAndria, Adam Blackstone and the Sunday Best Band crew when the shooting happened.
He posted: "Someone targeting a superstar rapper who happened to be also rehearsing in the next room "SHOT" up the front of the studio... whole we so unassumingly was just rehearsing."
View this post on Instagram
Distributing‼️‼️ So yesterday at specific rehearsal studio in ATL while rehearsing TriCity Singers performance with LeAndria...Adam Blackstone & Sunday Best Band Sunday Best Crew... someone targeting a superstar rapper who happened to be also rehearsing in the next room “SHOT” up the front of the studio... while we so unassumingly was just rehearsing A. Cars that were transporting the group had to be replaced by company to Take choir back to hotel as windows were broken B. One of the drivers was really shaken C. If someone had gone out for a bathroom or water break they most likely would’ve been hit and a random casualty D. Gunshots in windows and office E. Also innocent Sunday best contestants been in and out of this facility preparing for each episode F. We also had to stay blocked and sit tight in room for about 2 hrs until the cops came Thank God for (Angel Armies) and Goshen Protection over entire Crew for the rest of the run ‼️ Enough with EASY ACCESS to GUNS just crazy!!!‼️‼️‼️
Police are still investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.