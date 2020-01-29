ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy went on an anti-gay rant on Istagram about Grammy Award winning Atlanta Rapper Lil Nas X.
Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019. On Sunday, while attending the 62nd awards ceremony, he wore a pink leather outfit.
In an online tirade, Pastor Troy wrote, "Welp, Guess I wont be winning GRAMMY.... If this what i gotta wear. They love to push this sh@t on Our Kids!!"
The 42-year-old Atlanta rapper went on to write, "Ya'll Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real>>>Or They A$$ Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Roreal!!"
Troy also shared this anecdote, ""The other day @Applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, "F****** Applebee's" And it Brought Joy to My Heart!!! He see it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, "He Making Money!!" Rupaul do too, but I aint't bumping his CD!!!"
CBS46 managed to find a 2019 TGI Fridays commercial that features two men kissing, but not one for Applebees as Pastor Troy referenced during his tirade.
He ended with a number of hashtags including #NotMySon
Lil Nas X responded on Twitter, saying "damn i look good in that pic on god.
Pastor Troy went on a long, homophobic rant & somehow convinced himself that it’s the reason why he doesn’t have a Grammy. pic.twitter.com/nM2ggnV7Yt— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) January 29, 2020
