Atlanta rapper T.I. and DTLR teamed up to provide early holiday gifts for local children.
T.I.’s nonprofit, Harris Community Works, and DTLR sponsored a shopping spree for 50 children on Monday at the DTLR store inside the West Ridge Shopping Center on M.L.K. Jr. Drive.
The lucky kids received select clothing items and shoes of their choice.
T.I.’s non-profit focuses on community impact projects that help improve lives through community transformation initiatives, civic engagement efforts, community outreach, and youth development programs, a representative announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.