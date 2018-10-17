A reality show star is accused of crashing a child's head into a locker at a Cobb County school.
The incident occurred Tuesday just before school let out at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna.
Tommie Lee, also known as Atasha Chizahh Jefferson, was arrested after allegedly attacking the child in front of other students.
Parents outside the school were shocked to find out the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star allegedly started the attack while students were learning in classes.
Police records show the incident started around 1 p.m.
Cameras allegedly caught Jefferson forcing the child's head into the metal lockers, taking her purse, belt, and hitting the child, as well as grabbing the child by the hair and slapping them at the same time.
One parent said punishment was called for.
"I feel like there's no type of action that her child could have done to make that parent react that way," said the parent. "I hope she gets charged, and I hope she really thinks about what she did because, again, she could have caused some damage."
Jefferson did bond out of jail. We stopped by her home to get a reaction, but she wasn't there.
