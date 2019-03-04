ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The American Red Cross Atlanta chapter sent volunteers to parts of Georgia affected by the tornadoes.
The team left for Columbus in an emergency response vehicle Monday afternoon. They will help with feeding, delivering supplies and assessing damage. The Red Cross has two shelters open in Georgia’s affected areas.
Donna Anderson has been a volunteer for 50 years and has responded to more than 200 disasters.
“I keep saying as long as I can get out of bed and put one foot in front of the other, I’ll keep doing it,” she said.
She has helped countless victims over the years.
“They’re always very happy to have a warm meal because they don’t have that and so we’re usually greeted very happily and we find out what their needs are and if there is we communicate that to our other divisions whatever the needs may be and we continue feeding,” she said.
