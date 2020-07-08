CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—The Atlanta Regional Commission is hosting a back to school webinar for parents.
Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley is scheduled to participate in the webinar as well as Pamela Whitten of Kennesaw State University, and Ken Zeff of Learn4Life.
The online discussion will take place on July 14th at 2:30 p.m.
The event is titled “Going Back to School in the Midst of COVID-19– A deep dive on strategies designed to keep kids and staff safe”.
This webinar is a dialogue that will cover a variety of ‘back to school’ approaches and obstacles for our region’s education systems.
To register for the virtual event, please click: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/65016729565570320.
For more information, please click: https://atlantaregional.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.