ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta city officials released a report detailing results for the cities temporary pop-up bike lane on 10th Street in Midtown.
The 10th Street Pop-Up bike lane was located in the westbound lane of 10th Street between Myrtle and Juniper Streets, and it lasted one week in October (https://bit.ly/2S3Eiw9)
According to the city, 73% of the people surveyed reported they felt safe during the one-week pop-up period.
Additionally, the city reported 98% of the people surveyed said access to stores along 10th Street was easier or the same as before.
Also, some drivers reported there was slower travel time, however, the city said they adjusted signals in the area, and after the adjustment, drivers noted there was little change to car travel time.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement announcing the city of Atlanta aims to triple its on-street bike network to more than 20 miles of streets.
The city established the 10th Street Pop-Up Bike lane to test a new street design, measure the safety and impact of the pop-up lane and study bicycle traffic operation within the city.
The City of Atlanta will hold a public meeting for multiple projects along Piedmont Avenue, Spring Street and West Peachtree Street on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 435 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, GA, 30308.
For more information on this report click: https://bit.ly/36HuGN0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.