Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced an expansion of financial support for residents financially impacted by COVID-19.
According to the mayor’s office, the city will now offer mortgage relief to homeowners impacted by COVID-19.
The city previously help residents with rent, utility, and security deposit assistance.
Applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure their application is approved. The deadline to apply is December 30.
Eligibility requirements have been amended, and eligible households may now receive up to $5,000 of assistance.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to qualify:
- provide proof of COVID-19 impact on finances
- live within Incorporated city limits of Atlanta
- meet household income guidelines
- provide valid ID
- provide proof of rent, mortgage and/or utility bills
In addition, the city is asking prior applicants to reapply for assistance.
To apply or receive additional information visit https://relief.uwga.org/ or dial 211 or text C19-ERA (inside Atlanta City limits).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.