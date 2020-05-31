ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta has a curfew underway until sunrise Tuesday morning, the third straight night the city has been under the order.
Peaceful protests descended into chaos Friday night that saw fires, windows smashed, and looting across parts of downtown Atlanta and into the Buckhead neighborhood.
On Friday, 77 protesters were arrested with the number spiking on Saturday to 157. On Sunday, police made 64 arrests during protesting and another 95 on Monday night.
