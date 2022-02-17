ATLANTA (CBS46) — Brown water reported in the city of Atlanta. A resident near Chamblee is reporting issues with getting clean water into his home. He says it's been going on for weeks.
"It's like raw sewage coming out of the pipes," said Kellen Marcus. "I was going to drink some water and my girlfriend was like, 'Yo, don't drink that.'"
Marcus lives off South Flowers street where he says this is an on-going problem ever since construction started in October of last year.
"It was around January 10 that I got sick," said Marcus.
Marcus says he's been contacting management.
"We called and we were like, 'Hey the water has been brown for awhile,'" said Marcus.
Marcus says his water still isn't clear, or drinkable, creating problems for his health and safety.
"How long have I been living in this, it's on my body, eating, consuming, cooking, tea, smoothies every morning, everything like that," said Marcus.
The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management told CBS46 news they are going to immediately look into flushing out the water lines in the area.
"It's very frustrating because we've wasted a few hundred dollars like just for water," said Marcus.
DWM officials say if your water doesn't look clear, you can contact 311 and they'll try to handle it as quickly as possible. You can also call 404-982-1468.
CBS46 News reached out to property management on South Flowers street, and they did not immediately respond.
