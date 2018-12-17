ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Just off Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, there’s a neighborhood nuisance taking many by surprise, including Sherry Williams.
"I just happened to be driving down the street and looked to the left and it caught my eye and I go, no. Tires," said Williams.
Beyond some orange barriers belonging to the city, there are hundreds of illegally dumped tires along a gravel pathway right next to a creek.
"Whoever dumped those tires there if they’re not picked up right away then they’re going to come back and dump some more because it’s like we found a place where we can actually dump and nobody see us," said Williams.
Neighbors complained to the city, but nothing has happened. Our investigation found that some of the tires have rolled into Utoy Creek creating an environmental concern.
"We’re talking about health issues here and one mosquito bite could actually be deadly," said Williams.
So CBS46 contacted the city of Atlanta and officials are now investigating. Meanwhile, Williams had this to say to those responsible.
"If you don’t want to go through the necessary steps to dispose of tires the way they should be then maybe you should do another business because you know what the rules are," said Williams.
CBS46 spoke with the Atlanta Police Department and their code enforcement unit. They are investigating the incident to determine who owns the property and who's responsible for the dumping. Once that’s determined action will be taken.
