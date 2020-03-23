ATLANTA (CBS46) - Helping out during medical shortages can be done from home. Volunteers are hoping homemade masks can help protect healthcare workers who are running out of supplies.
Some midtown residents are helping my creating cloth masks which they can send to clinics and hospitals.
Caroline Dunn is 3-D printing face shields and substitute mask prototypes.
Doctors say they can use all they help they can get because medical professionals nationwide are running out.
They're running short on supplies.
"If I go in and see a patient that's a person of interest for Covid-19, that mask is a single use mask," said Dr. Anita Haugabrook. "If I don't do that then I risk going into another patient's room, who may have nothing to do with Covid-19, and potentially spread it to them."
Haugabrook has advice for those making masks. "Make sure to use double-sided cotton, it is what is recommended," said Dr. Haugabrook. "and the larger the better. The masks cannot be too large because we can always fit it to our face. If they're two small, then we're not covered."
Dr. Haugabrook says it is the outpouring of love that is one size fits all.
"It almost took my breath away," she said. "It's showing the solidarity of the country and people are really supporting us on the front lines."
