ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Katarina Flugstad likes her Summerhill neighborhood.
“I definitely like how they’re opening all the stuff around here,” Flugstad said. “It’s really nice.”
She also thought it was nice the plans that MARTA has to extend Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) through her area that will connect with the Atlanta Beltline.
“I think it will be really nice,” Flugstad said. “I think honestly it’s about time MARTA expands.”
The fixed route through her neighborhood is part of the projects that could be operational by 2025.
“I think it is a little bit far out,” Flugstad said. “Six years to just implement another bus system I don’t know, that’s kind of, it’s a lot of time.”
But other expansion projects are further out. There are plans to extend the Atlanta Street Car route approximately two miles east along the Atlanta Beltline to connect with Ponce De Leon Avenue.
There are also plans for light rail to be added to portions of the Beltline. Also in the plans is a light rail line linking the Lindbergh station with Emory University and hospital area.
“Expansion is always good especially when you have an up and coming city like Atlanta,” Jabrel Shaw said. “I mean it would only be right to have more transportation.”
But those projects won't be under construction, or will just be entering design phase, until 2025.
“I mean in the end it will help everybody out if it was done by 2025 and not getting worked on in 2025," Shaw said.
So, why so long?
A MARTA spokesperson told CBS46 that construction projects using public funds take a while to clear the design process. Also some funds still need to be secured, and if they come in sooner the projects can be moved up.
Some people are hoping that does happen.
“It’s just really hard to get around the city without a car so I’m glad they are expanding,” Flugstad said.
For more details on the MARTA plan, click here.
