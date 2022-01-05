ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Powerball jackpot is still growing ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing for the $610 million prize.
Residents across Metro Atlanta are flocking to convenient stores and gas stations hoping to grab hold of the six lucky numbers that may change their life if they become Powerball winner!
“My lucky numbers are six, one and twenty-eight,” one Metro Atlanta resident said.
Many residents told CBS46 that when $610 million dollars is on the line you might just want to try your luck.
"Oh I'd buy my dream house, take care of family, I'd buy my family houses, whatever cars they want," a Midtown resident said.
Meanwhile further East in Tallapoosa Georgia, hundreds of Alabama residents made their way across the state line to the Robinson gas station, hoping to take their shot at the multimillion dollar win where its legal to play the lottery.
“I might win, and if I do I am going to buy a double wide and move to Alabama,” a Tallapoosa resident said.
One Alabama resident already felt confident he was the chosen one ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing,
“Y’all stay at home, here they are right here, I got them!” he said.
While others had plans to give back to charity, “I’d work my farm and give to charity because that’s what we do, we give to charity.”
Wednesday nights Powerball ranks as the 7th largest jackpot in Powerball history.
“I would spend it and then I would tell my friends I don’t have any friends,” another resident said.
So far in the last three months no one has crossed over into the winner circle.
“I would just travel and enjoy the world,” a Georgia resident said.
Experts say the chances of winning are one in more than 290 million.
However, that’s not stopping folks from all walks of life from trying their luck.
“Maybe today is my lucky day,” a Metro Atlanta resident said.
The drawing is will start at 10:59 p.m. and if you don’t want to leave your house to play you can always download the Georgia lottery app or the Powerball app and join in on the fun.
