ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fired up Atlanta community is urging council members to not let the city's housing crisis crumble further.
"There's property on MARTA that should not be used for market value, it should be used for the people who need it the most right now," said an advocate on the city's obsolete rental control measures.
"I watched as the people fled San Diego and fled Seattle because they couldn't pay 2,000 or 3,000 a month," said a community speaker.
Currently in Georgia there is no legislation stopping landlords from raising rental prices by any amount.
Council member Antonio Brown entered a resolution in hopes of helping to curb that trend.
"What the legislation does is encourage the Georgia general assembly to really review and determine if they can release the prohibitions that they've set in place limiting local municipalities from being able to regulate rent," said Brown.
The resolution cites the difference in rental price for a one bedroom apartment from 2013 at $1,100 climbing to $1,600 in 2019.
It's a figure leaders say is a step too far.
"Landlords that come along and raise your rent every year take it from a thousand to $1,700," said Elisabeth Omilami President and CEO of Hosea feed the Hungry. "Just almost overnight we have to have some control and we also need to enforce that aggressively."
This affects more than 50 percent of the city's population as more than half of the population rents.
