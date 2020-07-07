ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Council's most recent meeting stretched over a two-day period and included almost 17 hours of public comments, much of which was in response to the Rayshard Brooks Bill.
The measure would redirect funding from the Atlanta Police Department to community programs. The bill is one of several resolutions dealing with police reform. But the controversy went beyond the details of the measure.
“It was not on purpose, it was not intentional, there’s no conspiracy,” said Council President Felicia Moore, in response to the three hours of public comments excluded from Monday’s meeting.
Moore apologized for the oversight, then commissioners went on to listen to the remaining public comments messages regarding the Rayshard Brooks Bill. The additional messages brought the total public comments to 1,251 which added up to 17 hours of comments, most of which were in support the measure.
“I’m calling to urge you to support the Rayshard Brooks Bill," said one caller.
“I’m demanding that that council vote yes to the Rayshard Brooks Bill”, added another caller.
While most of the messages were in support of police reform not everyone is on board with the change.
“I do not support defunding police,” said one caller.
“I am opposed to defunding the Police Department,” echoed another resident.
The controversial bill would amend the 2021 General Fund Budget to transfer $73 million from various departments to a trust fund account while the city reinvents the culture of operations for policing.
The council is also considering a resolution that would require the Atlanta Police Department work with the District Attorney’s Office on investigations.
A measure that would require officers to explore alternative non lethal methods of crowd control would also do away with tears gas and rubber bullets. However, some of the suggested resolution were not up for a final vote during Tuesdays meeting.
CBS46 will continue to follow them as they make it through the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.