ATLANTA - (CBS46) -- An Atlanta-based restaurant, Georgia Boy, which is behind the bookcase at Southern Belle Atlanta, re-opened it's doors after nearly two years of pivoting to survive the pandemic.
Southern Belle is chef Joey Ward's critically-acclaimed restaurant located in Atlanta's Poncey-Highland neighborhood.
After opening in fall 2019, the restaurant was forced to close temporarily in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chef Joey and his team have evolved and adapted throughout the ever-changing journey that was the year of Coronavirus.
The restaurant reopened its dining room tables Friday, posting this exciting announcement to their social media Thursday.
March 17th, 2020, we made the hard decision to close the doors of Georgia Boy and Southern Belle. Just like most of you, we had to pivot. In April, we reopened Southern Belle as a takeout only restaurant. Pivot. In June 2020, we reopened for outdoor dining and expanded to the front sidewalk for dining. Pivot. We started making hand sanitizer. Pivot. Takeout cocktails. Pivot. We started serving smaller chefs tasting menus out of Southern Belle. Pivot. But the whole time, Georgia Boy remained closed. Today is the day that we finally get to reopen our doors and let you experience the Georgia Boy dining room again. We couldn’t be more excited to be back and we hope that you will continue to show us love and pivot with us 💙
Bless your hearts, we love you Atlanta!
Having now made it to the other side, Chef Joey says he is proud to present the latest evolution of Southern Belle, which is a place for friends to gather and celebrate safely together and for everyone to experience true southern hospitality once more.
