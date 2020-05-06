Atlanta restaurants and movie makers feed Atlanta healthcare workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Medical professionals are dealing with extra stress these days. But the outpouring of support has been widespread, including from Atlanta-area restaurants and the entertainment industry.
The outbreak has forced numerous restaurants to shutter, and while these places are facing their own financial uncertainty, they are stepping up to think beyond themselves.
The bad news is that restaurants and their employees have been crushed by social distancing measures meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.
“Well you know it was pretty shocking it just kind of happens so fast that we really didn’t know what was going on,” says Scott Serpas.
Serpas is the owner of Serpas Restaurant and Dixie Q in Brookhaven. He’s pivoted to takeout and delivery operations only, employing bare bones staff in an attempt to stay afloat.
“Dixie Q is a pretty friendly barbecue, to-go stuff. So it was really easy to transform and to do online orders, Brookhaven really took onto that and they really appreciated because there weren’t a lot of places open," he says.
The good news is that hope is not quarantined and help is not postponed.
Serpas along with Das BBQ are donating are donating thousands of meals to healthcare heroes at several local hospitals.
“A group of guys in the community got together and wanted to do something nice for the community and do something nice for the healthcare heroes," says Serpas. “We’re also giving back 20% of each restaurant whatever we collect in funds it helps the front line heroes and it helps us out and keeps us employing keep our staff morale up and get some more hours so it’s a hand in hand thing.”
Also helping this feel good story get a Hollywood twist is Atlanta based Blackhall Studios. While the movie lots are closed due to the pandemic, owner Ryan Millsap is contributing by donating funds to the cause.
The project is bringing Atlanta together to boost the morale of first line responders.
The public can also donate to the efforts. Dixie Q in Brookhaven has set up a Gofundme, to donate click here.
