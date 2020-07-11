ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wants restaurants closed for dine-in service to help stop the spread of COVID-19. She ordered the city to revert to phase one of re-opening, meaning restaurants can only do take-out and curbside pickup.
Governor Kemp, however, said the mayor’s order is mere guidance and can't be enforced.
“It is extremely difficult because it feels like we’re caught in the middle,” said Twisted Soul Cookhouse Executive Chef and Owner Deborah Vantrece. “We’re caught in the middle of politics.”
Vantrece said she doesn’t know what to do.
“We just want to make it through the weekend and then we’ll try to figure out from there where do we go from here.”
On Saturday, the Georgia Restaurant Association sided with the governor. In a statement, it said;
The Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA) remains supportive of the latest Executive Order issued on June 29, 2020 by Governor Brian Kemp. The inconsistencies of different municipal orders, which may be difficult to enforce, have created much confusion for small businesses that are already struggling to regain dine-in guests and to reemploy the thousands of workers displaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The safety, health and well-being of Georgia's restaurant owners, workers and guests remains the absolute top priority of our organization. We are pleased that Georgia Restaurants are allowed to reopen and are continuing to follow the recommendations set by the Office of the Governor, the CDC, and the Georgia Department of Public Health,” said Karen Bremer, CEO of the GRA.
Vantrece admits she’ll lose even more money if she closes once again. She spent a lot implementing safety measures like Plexiglas partitions between booths and outfitting the air conditioning unit with UV rays.
She said she’ll be paying close attention to new Covid-19 numbers and will go from there.
