ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Security at some Atlanta retailers have more than doubled this year. This comes at the start of the holiday shopping season and on the heels of several smash and grab thefts around the country.
CBS46 News spoke with some shoppers and they say they’re avoiding one popular Atlanta mall due to safety concerns.
Lenox Square Mall will see some of the largest crowds in the metro this week. One security guard at the mall says it's these large groups of people in one area that may raise a red flag.
Atlanta area shoppers say a frightening video of people smashing a counter and stealing jewelry from a store in California could very well be a scene shot close to home.
“It’s possible it’s happen anywhere. I know it’s happened here. In this area – plenty of times,” said shopper Joel Brown.
Shoppers at Phipps Plaza say they visit this mall because they feel safe.
“Lennox has had it’s issues. I go here or the Perimeter or Cumberland Mall – I feel like it’s a little less hectic,” added Brown.
Timothy Chapman of High Standards Security says, "more security is needed, as more people travel and shop in person."
While he keeps an eye on expensive items, it's the number of people in one concentrated area that always raises a red flag.
“More people you gotta have eyes on that. Because some people can smash and take and run,” he added.
Private services like High Standards Security are now working in conjunction with public services.
In a statement the Atlanta Police Department says many shopping area management companies do employee off-duty officers along with private security and additional on-duty officers will also patrol these areas. Hoping to avoid an organized crime scene like this.
