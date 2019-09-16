ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Sewer line work will force the closure of two Atlanta roadways this week.
The first closure takes place on Hosea L. Williams Drive between Branham Street and Norwood Avenue. Work begins on Monday and will last approximately a week. The road will be closed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The Atlanta Watershed says crews will be replacing the existing sewer line.
The second closure takes place on 2nd Avenue between Memorial Drive and Hosea Williams Avenue and will last about three weeks.
The work begins on Tuesday and will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Crews will be rehabilitating the existing sewer system in that area.
