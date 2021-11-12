ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As days grow shorter, alarm bells are sounding off for some runners in Atlanta.
Samantha Peters said her heart is still pounding days after a workout went awry.
“It was terrifying,” said Peters. “I was just trying to figure out how do I get out of here safely.”
Peters was jogging her usual three mile route along Howell Mill in West Midtown after work. She said she passed a man along the sidewalk, before the man doubled back, began yelling, and tried to hit her.
“I realized he was running right along with me and chasing me,” she explained. “He went and swung and tried to hit me in the face. I was able to get out of the way and run into the street.”
A car passing by stopped to help, and drove Peters to a nearby gas station as the man ran off. Peters said she doesn’t know why the man attacked her.
At the gas station, Peters spoke to a police officer but did not file a formal report. She said the officer told her these types of problems tend to come up in fall and winter months.
“This time of year can be challenging,” she recounted.
Eric Heintz with the Atlanta Track Club agreed runners may start to face different problems.
“Things get darker a lot earlier,” said Heintz.
Less daylight requires more mindfulness when lacing up.
“The first most important thing is choose a course you’re comfortable with that’s well lit,” he said.
Heintz shared several other tips from the track club:
- Share your route
- Run with a partner
- Wear bright clothing
- Bring an ID
- Avoid using headphones that completely cut out distractions
- Keep safety resources, like a cell phone, accessible
“If you have things packed or stowed away behind zips pockets you may not be able to access them quickly, so make sure they’re accessible,” he said.
Peters plans to take this advice – coupled with a gift from her mom: pepper spray.
