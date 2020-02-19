ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Are you one of those travelers who chronically runs late to the airport to catch a flight? Know this – Atlanta’s airport ranks among the worst in the country when it comes to accommodating late travelers.
A new study by Finance Buzz says Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International ranks as the fifth worst-forgiving airport in the country for travelers who are running late.
“If you’re not here two hours before your plane leaves, you’re probably going to be panicking a little bit,” said frequent traveler Jeremy Kennicutt, adding that it’s not the airport’s fault.
For decades, airport officials have advised travelers to arrive early because of the sheer size of the airport, the volume of flights, and also to factor in the what-ifs when it comes to Atlanta traffic.
Jose Franco, a retired Army soldier from Columbus, said he learned his lesson a long time ago.
Years ago, he found himself running through airports occasionally to try to catch a flight.
“And then when you get there, they move the flight to another gate, so it’s like I can only run so fast,” he said with a laugh.
Ceonia and Saundra Stanton of Birmingham would rather not take any chances.
“I like to get there early,” said Ceonia Stanton.
“Things happen,” added his wife. “If something goes wrong, you want to have time to have time to fix it and not miss your flight.”
Travelers tell CBS46 you can’t expect the world’s busiest airport to wait for anybody.
“The options you get at this airport of direct flights everywhere is really what makes it worth it,” said Kennicutt.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.