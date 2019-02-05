ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) More than 107,000,000 passengers made their way through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport in 2018, making it the world's most busiest airport.
Hartsfield has held the title of most efficient airport for 15 consecutive years now.
"While I am extremely proud of our position in the global aviation industry, I am equally proud of our 60,000 plus world-class, dedicated employees," said Airport General Manager John Selden in a press release. "It is because of them, and our strong airline partnerships, that we were able to safely and efficiently serve over 107 million passengers last year."
TSA broke the record for people screened the day after Super Bowl LIII, referred to as "Super Bowl LIII Mass Exodus Day," when they screened 101,999 travelers. It was nine percent increase from the previous year's record of 93,082.
