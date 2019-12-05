ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Why spend your time watching CSI and Criminal Minds on television at home when you could be out in the world experiencing it for yourself?
The Atlanta Police Department is giving citizens a chance to learn about what really happens beyond “Criminal Minds” and “CSI" by joining the Citizen’s Police Academy.
The next session will start on Tues., Feb. 4, 2020. There will be eight classes each week on Tues. from 6 to 9 p.m. Most classes will be at the Public Safety Headquarters at 226 Peachtree Street S.W. with some off-site field trips.
You must be at least 21-years-old, a resident or employee who works in the metro Atlanta area and able to pass a background check to participate.
Participants will learn about crime lab procedures, narcotics, 911 operations, identity theft, homicide investigations and more.
Applications open until Jan. 17, 2020 or until spaces fill up. Participants must attend six out of eight classes in the same session to complete the program.
For more information, please Elizabeth Espy, Director of Community Engagement and Events, at enespy@atlantaga.gov or call 404-546-2531.
