ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Get ready to roll around Atlanta on Wheels. The new electric bike will be available for rent starting Friday. The Wheels bike is like a scooter with a seat, another electric transit option in a city full of them.
“I think they're great,” said Brian Robinson. “There's a lot of them but anytime you can get people out of cars, it's nice.”
“I think there's too many quite frankly,” said Nancy Fox. “They need to limit how many.”
Earlier this year Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance requiring people on scooters to ride them in the street instead of on sidewalks. Not everyone is following the rules though Atlanta police aren't yet enforcing them.
“Along Piedmont Park, where they have the vertical poles and you got either way bike lanes, I was just saying I wish they had that in more places throughout the city because then people could use their scooters, could use their bikes,” Fox said.
Right now, Atlanta has more than 100 miles of bike lanes. Rebecca Serna with the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition said more are needed for all the new mobility options.
“The scooters and the mobility devices present a huge opportunity for the city because we need to act with urgency and speed and build streets that are safe for all of these new devices.”
The city has taken steps to create a safer experience for those on wheels. Earlier this year Atlanta City Council voted to increase fines for drivers who park in bike lanes.
“I can't imagine even being in Atlanta on a scooter trying to navigate traffic,” Fox said.
“We need to be building streets that have space for all the different ways that people are using them,” Serna said.
