ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta has a robust and vibrant Persian community with a diverse set of opinions on the conflict between Iran and The United States.
Wednesday, many Iranian Americans told CBS46 that they were concerned and even fearful of the growing military strikes. Most people we talked to did not want to go on camera out of fear of being seen as ‘different.’
A man who named Ali, however, did go on record with CBS46. He said that he’s lived in the United States for nearly 15 years, and while he believes the U.S.’s bombing Iranian generals was a big mistake, he does not believe conflict will escalate far.
“We are not afraid because we know nothing is going to happen,” Ali told CBS46. “Did Iran hit anything? No. They know what they’re doing, the Iranians. They sent a missile to that area and they knew that nothing was going to happen. It was just to tell Trump that they are ready to fight, but they are not really going to,” Ali said with confidence.
Others who did not want to be named fear that the missile and drone strikes are dangerous and could lead to more deaths. Nearly everyone said they want peace and for the military action to end now.
District 2 Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi understands the concerns. He is the first Iranian-American to be elected to public office in the region.
“I think for Iranian-Americans, the worry has been a bit extra,” Farokhi said. “You worry that if things escalate that your own country will look at you and treat you differently. Many of us have been here for a generation or two at this point. I think you worry that any family you have in Iran is at risk. You worry that your heritage may be misinterpreted, or over-simplified or misunderstood,” Farokhi explained.
He told CBS46 that he generally spends his time as a council member worrying about potholes, infrastructure repairs and other city projects, but the cultural significance of the latest attacks lead him to speak out.
“As one of the few Iranian-American elected officials I think it’s important for me to speak up and share what I think is a common desire for diplomatic solution to a very complex situation,” he said.
CBS46 reached out to the Persian Cultural Center in Norcross for an interview. The board of directors sent the following statement:
“Iranians are peaceful people who seek no conflict with any other nation. Iranian-Americans have made tremendous contributions over many years to the United States in the fields of science, technology, art, business...
The Persian Cultural Center, over its 30 years of operation, is a non-profit, non-political, and non-religious organization that worries about and condemns any acts of violence and/or discrimination against Iran and Iranian people everywhere in the world. We also condemn any acts of violence towards people throughout the world and especially in our host country of the United States. We are saddened by these recent events and hope for peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.