ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s been one year since the largest anti-Semitic attack in American history.
People gathered at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Sunday night to pay tribute to 11 people killed in that mass shooting.
Many congregants are asking why there has been no change in gun laws since then.
Now, the local Jewish community is speaking out as a reminder that we have a long way to go when it comes to fighting anti-Semitism and terrorism.
CBS46’S Melissa Stern spoke with them about their connections to the victims and the synagogue and about why it’s important to mourn their loss, but also to ensure their deaths weren’t in vain.
“It was very personal for me, I’m from Squirrel Hill, I grew up in the community,” said Stephanie Wyatt, a member of the Jewish Community.
“There are increasing rates of anti-Semitic incidents, which is causing greater concern for American Jews today,” said Dov Wilker, the Regional Director for American Jewish Committee.
People everywhere are participating in memorials as they reflect on the deadly attack.
“We’ll never forget, we’ll be stronger for it,” added Wyatt.
“It was a focus of our attention this week, remembering, and thinking about what we can learn,” said Rabbi Joshua Heller, with Congregation B’nai Torah.
This was a targeted attack on Jewish people as they prayed on their day of rest.
“If anything good can come of the horrible things that were done a year ago, it’s that all of us can be mindful of the need to speak out against hatred,” Rabbi Heller said.
Now, one year later, the Atlanta metro Jewish community – and beyond – have a message.
“We have to be stronger than hate,” said Wyatt.
“We have a tremendous ability to bring this sense of hatred and anti-Semitism to light and to do something about it,” said Beth Gluck, the Executive Director of the Jewish National Fund.
Recently, American Jews were surveyed on their feelings about anti-Semitism.
“What the findings showed was that 87% of Jews in America today are concerned about anti-Semitism, that it is a greater threat than they thought it was within the past 5 years,” Wilker added.
American Jews are calling for the support of their community leaders, religious leaders, and politicians to speak out against it.
“Coming from Pittsburgh, and Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood, I think we need to remember that we’re all neighbors,” Wyatt said. “We need to start every day being a better person, being more tolerant, we cannot accept hate, whether we’re Jewish, Christian, or Muslim, or whatever religion, or whatever we believe in.”
From the American Jewish Committee (AJC):
An unprecedented survey of American Jews conducted by the American Jewish Committee, the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, reveals deep concern about anti-Semitism in the United States and widespread fear that it is increasing.
The findings from the AJC survey—the largest and most comprehensive ever on the subject of anti-Semitism in America—are being released days before the first anniversary of the deadly attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, which claimed the lives of 11 Jewish worshipers on October 27, 2018.
Nearly nine out of ten American Jews (88 percent) say anti-Semitism is a problem in the U.S. today, with more than a third (38 percent) calling it a very serious problem. 84 percent say anti-Semitism in the U.S. has increased – and a plurality, 43 percent, say it has increased a lot – over the past five years.
These views are consistent across age cohorts, Jewish denominations, and political affiliations. 84 percent of Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi), 80 percent of Modern Orthodox, 91 percent of Conservative, 94 percent of Reform, 92 percent of Reconstructionist, and 87 percent of secular Jews say anti-Semitism in the U.S. today is a very serious or somewhat of a problem, as do more than nine in ten (93 percent) Democrats, 87 percent of independents, and three quarters (75 percent) of Republicans.
“American Jews could not be clearer about the reality of anti-Semitism in the U.S.,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “Our survey provides, for the first time, an in-depth assessment of American Jewish perceptions of, and experiences with, anti-Semitism in their own country. This hatred is real, comes from multiple sources, and is growing. It needs to be taken seriously and dealt with in a sustained, multi-pronged response.”
American Jews Targeted
Nearly a third, 31 percent, of the Jews polled have avoided publicly wearing, carrying or displaying things that might help people identify them as Jews. 25 percent avoid certain places, events, or situations at least some of time out of concern for their safety or comfort as Jews.
One-third of American Jews say Jewish institutions with which they are affiliated have been targeted by antisemitic attacks, graffiti, or threats.
While American Jews agree that law enforcement is effective in responding to the Jewish security needs, few victims of antisemitism report them to the police.
Elected Officials’ Responsiveness
The AJC survey found an American Jewish community generally concerned that elected officials are not doing all that can and should be done to fight antisemitism in the U.S. effectively.
Seventy-two percent of respondents disapproved of President Trump’s handling of the threat of anti-Semitism in America, compared to only 24 percent who expressed approval. Responses diverged along political party lines. Some 84 percent of Republicans approve (49 percent strongly), while only 4 percent of Democrats approve, of the president’s handling of antisemitism. On the other hand, 92 percent of Democrats disapprove (82 percent strongly), while only 11 percent of Republicans disapprove (7 percent strongly).
American Jews assign greater responsibility to the Republican Party than the Democratic Party for the current level of antisemitism in the U.S. On a scale of 1 (no responsibility) to 10 (total responsibility), respondents gave the Republican Party an average score of 6.2, while the Democratic Party scored 3.6. While those who identify as Republican or Democrat tend to blame the other party, American Jews also view their own parties as having responsibility for the current level of antisemitism in the U.S., with each rating their own party with similar scores of 2.7.
Sources of Anti-Semitism
Asked about the threat posed by the three primary sources of anti-Semitism, 89 percent of respondents said the extreme political right poses a threat to American Jews, with 49 percent saying it’s a very serious threat; 64 percent said the extreme political left, with 15 percent saying it’s a very serious threat; and 85 percent said extremism in the name of Islam, with 27 percent saying it’s a very serious threat.
Anti-Semitism and Israel
American Jews view statements and actions that target the State of Israel as being tainted by anti-Semitism. Most notably, they overwhelmingly believe anti-Zionism—that is, the belief that Israel should not exist—to be a form of antisemitism. 84 percent of respondents said that the statement “Israel has no right to exist” is antisemitic, 80 percent said the same of the statement “The U.S. government only supports Israel because of Jewish money,” and 73 percent said so about the statement “American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America.” Regarding the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement against Israel, 82 percent said it either is mostly antisemitic (35 percent) or is not mostly antisemitic but has antisemitic supporters (47 percent).
The full AJC Survey of American Jews on Anti-Semitism in America is available here.
The AJC survey was conducted via telephone by SSRS, an independent research company. Interviews were conducted from September 11 – October 6, 2019, among a nationally representative sample of 1,283 respondents age 18 or older of Jewish religion or background. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percent.
