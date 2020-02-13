ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Members of Atlanta's Lions Club were joined by CBS46's Shon Gables for an intimate gathering on ways the non-profit can align with CBS's community initiatives.
The venerable organization has the unique distinction of providing comprehensive vision and hearing services to uninsured Georgians and created a growing international exchange student programs.
The program will be sending 20 students overseas and welcoming 20 international students to experience North Georgia with a focus on volunteerism.
If you would like to get involved in the organization visit Atlanta Lions.
They are currently taking applications for students to sponsor for international travel and educational opportunities.
