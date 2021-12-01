ATLANTA (CBS46) – After only getting two hours and 15 minutes of sleep, Andre Dickens was somehow wide awake when he walked into the CBS46 newsroom Wednesday morning.
“I feel fantastic,” said Dickens, who just hours earlier gave his victory speech as the next mayor of the city of Atlanta.
“It’s like a dream come true,” he said.
Dickens, an Atlanta City Council member for eight years, said since he was a teenager, he wanted to be mayor of his hometown. A Mays High School graduate, he was the first in his family to go to college.
“When I was at Georgia Tech, I would introduce myself, ‘Hi, I’m Andre Dickens. I’m a freshman in chemical engineering, and I want to be the mayor of Atlanta.’ That was what I would say the whole time I was there,” he said with a laugh.
Now at age 47, Dickens has achieved his goal. He realizes being mayor of this large city is a whole new level of leadership.
“I get it,” he said. “The mayor of Atlanta is the heartbeat of the whole region.”
Dickens’ work begins immediately as he’ll try to mend relationships between Atlanta and the state. He said he’ll also work to convince Buckhead residents that they don’t need to break away and form their own city.
“Give me 120 days to bring down the violent crimewave, to also make sure that the city services are up and operating at the level that the citizens deserve,” he said.
As for his opponent, Dickens said there are no hard feelings.
“She’s a friend of mine,” Dickens said. “I see Felicia Moore in our future, and I hope she does too.”
