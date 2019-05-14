From the start, survivor castaway Ron Clark used strategy and wit to become a huge threat to his competing castmates -- winning immunity and forming alliances.
But in the end, the founder of the Ron Clark Academy was unable to outsmart his fellow castaways.
He was voted off and chose to go to the deserted 'Edge of Extinction Island.'
"The whole experience made me much stronger, because it's rough," said Clark. "You're playing a game with a lot of people who are acting so friendly but thinking I want to beat you, I want to destroy you. I want to win a million dollars."
But the game's not over yet. This season's twist means the castaways on the island have a chance to return to the game and win the $1 million prize.
CB46 will be live from the red carpet when the winner is announced.
"It's one of the most exciting moments of my life," he said.
And he didn't hold back when it came to the challenges. He showed a side of himself that may have surprised his fans.
"What a lot of people don't know is that I'm a little bit of a mean girl. Like, I'm villainous when I'm competing so whether it's pool or cards or Monopoly," he said.
Clark made it to the top seven beating out 11 other castaways.
"I know I'm a tough cookie. And I'm willing to have grit and make things happen," he added.
