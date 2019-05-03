ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta's Ron Clark, founder of the Ron Clark Academy, has been voted off of "Survivor."
Although he was voted off, he still was able to win the Loved Ones reward challenge. That allowed him to spend the day with his husband.
But in the end, Clark says he was duped by the game's other players.
"So I went into it, and I said all along, here's my goal. I want to make an alliance and I want to try to hold my alliance together," Clark told CBS46 News. "In my life, I've been good at getting groups of people to come together. Let's have similar passion. Let's make something happen and so going into Survivor, that was my game plan."
Clark still has a shot to win the title of "Survivor." Tune in to watch the season finale on May 15 on CBS46.
