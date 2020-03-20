ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Midtown Atlanta streets that are typically teeming with activity were practically silent Thursday night, even hours before the mayor's newest executive order took effect.
Earlier, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he would leave the decision to local leaders as to whether to close certain establishments.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined several other local leaders Thursday signing an executive order to close bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters, live performance venues and many other gathering hot spots. The order took effect overnight.
The closures affect thousands upon thousands of workers who keep the entertainment scene going in the city. Pub owner Tim Lance told CBS46 News says the virus is putting everyone in a pinch.
"We've released everybody. Everybody is furloughed right now except for a few critical members that have to put food out," said Lance.
CBS46 News also spoke with Adam Darby who has created a website to help patrons support their favorite establishments during the shutdown. The website is called ReliefAtlanta.
Restaurants and bars that serve food must cease offering dine-in services but can provide food through drive-thru or takeout. Cafeterias inside hospitals, nursing homes and similar facilities are not subject to the restrictions.
Atlanta's nightlife is gonna look like this for a while. Mayor Bottoms ordered most gathering spots to close to stop the spread of #coronavirus. More here: https://t.co/kUrUQotXpZ @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ukY78JchrY— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 20, 2020
(0) comments
