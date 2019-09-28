It was an energetic sea of purple Saturday morning as nearly 2500 walkers, runners and everything in between came out for the walk to end Alzheimers disease.
Linda Davidson, Executive Director of the GA chapter said, "We have 20 of these walks in Georgia but in Atlanta today this is the largest event we have in Georgia."
Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions, with more than 3 million cases per year.
That is exactly why the movement to end Alzheimer's hits home for Alzheimer’s Board member John Pearson.
"After the diagnosis.. I had no idea how to support her..” said an emotional Pearson.
His mother and two aunts have all been diagnosed.
Pearson knows how difficult the effects of the aggressive disease can be for family and he’s committed himself to the cause.
"So one of the things that I personally want to do is to help people understand that there are mechanisms in place and there are support groups and things you can do in the process of caring for your loved ones."
Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States and every 65 seconds someone dies from the disease.
But this walk wasn’t just to remember the lives lost, but to fight, to pray and to find a cure.
Pearson said, "I am a part of research study i have committed myself to be a part of that and I just believe we absolutely can find a cure for Alzheimer's."
To help with the cause, the Alzheimer's Association set a donations goal of $680,000.
Funds raised will go to further the care, support and research efforts of the fight to end Alzheimier's.
After the race ended, walkers who raised at least $100 were awarded with a purple t-shirt to commemorate the day.
