ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An Atlanta sailor was recently honored with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Senior chief electronics technician James Williams is assigned to the combat systems department aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. Ford is currently underway conducting an independent steaming exercise.
Commander Aaron Erickson, combat systems officer, presented the medal to Williams in the ship’s weapons handling area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.