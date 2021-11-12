ATLANTA (CBS46) — While the holiday season brings people much joy, there are thousands of kids in Metro Atlanta, who won’t wake up to gifts under the tree Christmas morning.
For the past 32 years, the Salvation Army has helped spread holiday cheer to underprivileged families.
Capt. Kathy Parker, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, oversees the Angel Tree program.
“We help supplement Christmas for them,” Parker said.
She said the goal of the need-based program is to help relieve the stress families experience when their budgets are too tight for presents.
“We just hope for the community to come through for us and adopt these children and give them Christmas,” Parker said.
There are more than 1000 angels, ranging from newborns to preteens, waiting to be adopted in our area.
“All the kids are asking for tablets; I believe scooters are always a big hit.” Parker said. “anything LOL and anything Spiderman is good stuff.”
Parker says the Salvation Army has already received gifts from some donors who have already adopted an angel this holiday season.
Whether you help fill the warehouse with the toys and gadgets that’ll spread holiday cheer, or donate monetarily, Parker says your contribution won’t just impact the child.
“You can just feel the joy in the air.” Parker said. “The biggest gift is not necessarily to them. The biggest gift is what you receive in giving.”
You can adopt an angel or donate here.
