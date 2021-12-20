ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Salvation Army distributed gifts to thousands of Metro Atlanta families Thursday in time for the holidays.
Capt. Kathy Parker, Area Commander for the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, oversees the Angel Tree program.
“It’s a lot of work,” Parker said.
But despite the long hours leading up to the busy day, it’s a yearly event Santa’s helpers look forward to.
“It is just so worth it seeing the families come and receive their gifts and just be joyful for them,” Parker said.
With the help of many donations, the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta has given about 7,300 bags of presents to children and seniors in the area so they will have something to unwrap Christmas morning.
“It has been amazing what we have received this year,” Parker said. “We just really appreciate each person that has helped us help someone have a Christmas.”
From bikes and tablets, to TVs and LOL Dolls, the Salvation Army’s Tucker Distribution Center was full of toys and goodies.
Dionne Burton, a volunteer for the last three years says the event continues to be fulfilling.
“It kind of gives you a sense of family and a sense of caring” Burton said.
With many angels wishing for that special item on their list, Burton wants the kids to feel joy.
“[I hope] they know that they are loved even by complete strangers in the world, you know, it’s all about giving,” Burton said.
