ATLANTA (CBS46) – Leaders of Atlanta Public Schools are launching a teacher recruiting effort to try to find enough teachers to meet the demand of all the students wanting to switch to virtual learning in the upcoming semester.
District leaders told the school board Monday that just in the last few weeks, more than 1,600 students signed up for Atlanta Virtual Academy, the district’s online program that’s been around for several years.
If the district is unable to recruit enough teachers for Atlanta Virtual Academy, it will hold a lottery on Nov. 5 to determine which students will be accepted.
Students who aren’t selected will be placed on a waiting list.
