ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen's contract will not be renewed, the school board ruled Monday.
In a prepared statement, the School Board said a "majority of the Board does not support an extension," and, "We thank Dr. Carstarphen for leading the Atlanta Public School system and we look forward to her continued partnership through next June, as we transition to our next superintendent."
"Dr. Carstarphen inherited a system in crisis and we appreciate her leadership during that difficult time," the statement stated. "While progress has been made, there are still many challenges ahead."
The statement also asked Carstarphen to "work in a spirit of continuous collaboration with the Board and our community to address obstacles that keep students from reaching their full potential."
According to the statement, the school board notified Carstarphen in July "there was not majority support on the Board for another extension and this was reiterated to her several times over the past few weeks."
The board said it didn't address the issue sooner because "we did not want to disrupt or overshado the start of the new academic year." According to the Board, it's current five-year strategic plan ends in June 2020, when the superintendent's contract ends.
Superintendent Carstarphen has been with the school district since 2014.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.