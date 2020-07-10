ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Public Schools will start the new school year on August 24 with a virtual twist for all students.
New superintendent Lisa Herring says the decision to start of the year off virtually was made with the safety of students and teachers in mind. With just a little over a month before lessons resume, the state continues to see alarmingly high rates of positive coronavirus cases.
With safety of students & staff our top priority, I’m recommending @apsupdate begin school on August 24 virtually. Aug 3-21 will be “runway for return to learning” & pre-planning. Attend @BOEAPS Facebook Live meeting on Mon July 13 at 5 p.m. for details. https://t.co/iPu4TRqnwh— Dr. Lisa Herring (@DrLisaHerring) July 10, 2020
Students will participate in virtual learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
Upon returning to in-person learning, students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a face covering. Other safety protocols include: temperature checks, screening for symptoms, and handwashing and sanitation stations will be placed throughout schools.
