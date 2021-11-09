ATLANTA (CBS46) — Security guard Richard Jewell, who was thrust into the public eye after the deadly Centennial Olympic Park bombing, will be honored on Wednesday.
The Georgia World Congress Center will host a dedication ceremony honoring Jewell and other law enforcement officers who responded to the terrorist attack.
More than 25 years ago, Eric Robert Rudolph planted the bombs that killed 2 people and injured 11.
Jewell led police to a suspicious bag and began evacuating people from the park.
He died in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.